Celebrity Gogglebox star Daisy May Cooper just hit back at trolls in the best way

Go Daisy!

For Gogglebox lovers, Friday nights are currently filled with the hilarious star studded version of the smash hit C4 show.

When the award winning fly-on-the-wall style reality show continued last week, a new celeb made her way onto the series.

Writer and star of BBC’s hilarious mockumentary This Country, Daisy May Cooper, appeared on her sofa in her Cotswolds home alongside her dad to have her say on the week’s TV offerings.

The comedian, who is currently pregnant with her second child, left Gogglebox viewers cracking up with her telly commentary, but one person couldn’t help but make a cruel comment about Daisy.

The cheeky actress reacted to the criticism in the best way though, sharing a screenshot of the Tweet reading, ‘Watching Celebrity Gogglebox and Daisy May Cooper looks like a TROLL.’

Posting the rude remark on her Instagram feed, Daisy uploaded a video of herself singing and dancing aptly to Trolls Just Want to Have Fun’ from Trolls World Tour.

‘Haters gonna hate but I’m gonna carry on Letting my hooters swing,’ Daisy penned beside the hilarious video clip.

Loads of Daisy’s fans quickly took to the comment section to back her up and shower her with praise.

“YOU’RE AN ACTUAL ANGEL. Not a troll,” one insisted.

“Clearly didn’t see you on your wedding day. You are beautiful inside and out and you have been my lockdown inspo,” added another.

“Yes get in there you crack me up. You’re so real,” a third chipped in, while a fourth piped up to sweetly add, “You are literally one of my favourite people 😂😂😂 LOVE THIS.”

Celebrity Gogglebox continues on C4.