The nation will be sleeping with one eye open tonight...

Tonight’s Celebrity Gogglebox has left fans thrilled once again, with plenty of laughter and classic one liners as famous faces settled down to watch what had been on TV over the last week.

But the last episode of the hit series has left some fans wanting to sleep with the light on after showing Stephen King horror film IT Chapter Two.

After watching the likes of Zoe Ball, Rylan Clark-Neal, Georgia Taylor, Martin and Roman Kemp and Denise van Outen settling down on the sofa to watch Antiques Roadshow, the horror film came as a bit of a shock to some viewers.

The episode started off innocently enough with the likes of Coronation Street favourite Maureen Lipman, better known to soap fans as Weatherfield’s Evelyn Plummer, finding out that a sapphire ring on the Antiques Roadshow was worth £50,000.

The celebrities then went on to watch Blue Planet II, Unsolved Mysteries and even The BBC News.

From antiques to horror films…

But when Stephen King’s famous evil clown came on their screens celebrities were seen diving behind their sofa cushions.

Fans weren’t happy about the terrifying scenes so close to bedtime, with many taking to social media to laugh at how terrified they were…

After watching the celebrities being scared witless by a clown, there was a change in pace when they were made to sit and watch 1992 thriller, Basic Instinct.

With many of the celebrities watching with their parents or kids, it certainly made for hilarious viewing… especially Rylan and his mum, Linda, who fans are calling to be given their own show.

But it wasn’t just Rylan who found the viewing cringe-worthy.

Zoe Ball was watching with her teenage son, Woody, while This Country star Daisy May Cooper was watching with her dad, Paul.

While this series of Celebrity Gogglebox might have come to an end, next week will see an entire episode devoted to the best moments seen over the last few weeks.

So fear not, there is more Rylan and Linda comedy to come… make sure you tune in on 24th July at 9pm on Channel 4.