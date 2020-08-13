ITV has commissioned an all-new singing competition...

Get ready to see celebrities singing their hearts out on national television in new ITV2 show Celebrity Karaoke Club.

The show will see famous faces like Scarlett Moffatt, Jessica Wright and Roman Kemp battling it out to be crowned celebrity karaoke king or queen.

When does Celebrity Karaoke Club start?

Celebrity Karaoke Club is a six-part music show that starts on ITV2 this autumn.

Which celebrities will be taking part?



There will be seven celebrities battling against one another to win this singing competition with a difference.

Among the familiar faces heading into the soon-to-be legendary Karaoke Club will be TV star Scarlett Moffatt, Loose Women favourite Judi Love and comedian and TV host Joel Dommett.

TV and radio presenter Roman Kemp, TOWIE star Jessica Wright and International drag queen Courtney Act will also be some of the celebrities joining the show.

What is the format of the show?



The show will see the famous faces head into a karaoke bar were they will sing their hearts out in a bid to be crowned the winner of the competition.

And they won’t just be performing alone… there will also be group battles which will see celebrities joining forces to sing together.

But, of course, there is a twist.

Instead of having to impress a panel of experts or even the general public, the celebrities taking part in the show will also be the karaoke judges.

At the end of each episode, someone will be sent home from the competition, with new celebrities joining the competition throughout the series, also hoping to be crowed karaoke king or queen.

Paul Mortimer, ITV’s Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions, commented: “We’re thrilled about the arrival of Celebrity Karaoke Club on ITV2.

“The cast of celebs will be well-known to ITV2’s audience, though not necessarily for their singing!

“However, they are sure to entertain viewers with some impressive and hilarious performances this autumn, as they battle it out to be crowned the ultimate karaoke champion.”