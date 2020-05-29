Are you ready for more MasterChef?

Celebrity MasterChef will be welcoming more celebrities into the kitchen this year.

They’ll be going head to head to impress judges and try to win the coveted trophy.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming series…

Who is in the Celebrity MasterChef line up?

20 new celebrities will be joining the MasterChef Kitchen, and it’s quite the line up.

The top row of contestants is ex-footballer John Barnes, drag queen Baga Chipz, actress Felicity Montagu, rapper Lady Leshurr, and TV presenter Gethin Jones.

Then we have tennis coach Judy Murray, actress Shyko Amos, YouTube star Riyadh Khalaf, and TV presenter Amar Latif.

Amar is the first ever blind contestant to appear on Celebrity MasterChef.

The third row of contestants is stand up comedian Judi Love, TV presenter Dom Littlewood, former hockey player Sam Quek, TOWIE star Pete Wicks and The Apprentice’s Thomas Skinner.

Finally, there’s Rak-Su band member Myles Stephenson, TV presenter Jeff Brazier, Kingdom Choir conductor Karen Gibson, former rower Sir Matthew Pinsent, and actress Chrissy Rock.

When will Celebrity MasterChef be on TV?

There’s still no confirmed release date for the new series, but it was filmed before lockdown.

This means it will follow the MasterChef format we all know and love.

The official post from their Instagram account suggests it will be coming “this summer”, so watch this space.

What format will the series follow?

Celebrity MasterChef will see four weeks of heats, followed by an intense semi-final and final.

Tasks include cooking for 100 people for an anniversary lunch, a takeaway themed Invention Test, and cooking for celebrity chef Aldo Zilli.

So no pressure then…

Will John Torode and Gregg Wallace be back?

Yes, it looks like the MasterChef regulars will be returning to judging.

We’re not sure if there’ll be any guest judges just yet, but we can’t wait to find out!