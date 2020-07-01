Fans were all thinking the same thing as the new series of Celebrity MasterChef started tonight...

The new series of Celebrity MasterChef launched tonight with judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode back doing what they do best – eating lots of delicious-looking food.

But while fans were thrilled to have their favourite TV show back on their screens… they all had the same complaint about the BBC cooking show.

While five familiar faces put their culinary skills to the test, fans were left feeling hungry, and they weren’t happy!

Viewers took to social media to share their hunger, with some even suggesting that the show should be aired earlier by The BBC to stop people feeling peckish so late into the evening…

The first round of celebrities showing off in the kitchen this series included Thomas Skinner, better known to reality TV fans for his role on The Apprentice, and singer Myles Stephenson from Rak-Su.

Former England footballer John Barnes, Death In Paradise star Shyko Amos, and comedian Judi Love, also all cooked up a storm.

But while the food did look delicious, not everyone made it through to the next round.

After a grilling from the judges after the market task, the celebrities were thrown into the deep end at real-life London restaurants where they cooked for real-life, paying customers.

The final test gave the celebrities a chance to cook their own, favourite, dishes, and while they all cooked their hearts out, in the end it was Shyko who was sent home.

The next episode will see the remaining four battle it out to stay in the competition… but who can stand the heat in the kitchen?

See the next instalment of Celebrity MasterChef on Friday night on BBC One at 7.30 and 8.30pm.