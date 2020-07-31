Is Riyadh Khalaf heading to the dancefloor?

Celebrity Masterchef star Riyadh Khalaf has been tipped for Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

The YouTube star, who was crowned the winner of Celebrity Masterchef yesterday evening, has been tipped to take part in this year’s series.

Since the social media star appeared on the TV cooking competition, the odds have been slashed on him taking part in the BBC celebrity ballroom dancing series.

After Riyadh was crowned champion of the John Torode- and Gregg Wallace-judged series, betting company Ladbrokes has set odds of him appearing on Strictly Come Dancing at just 4/1.

“Riyadh could be about to swap one salsa for another with a Strictly stint on the cards for the Masterchef champ,” said a spokesperson for the company.

The YouTube star beat fellow competitors to win the Celebrity Masterchef title last night, saying of his win, “I am absolutely in shock.

“I can’t believe it, it’s an incredible feeling”.

“This show I have been watching since I was in school and to have gone from being a fan of the show to winning the thing – this is without a doubt the biggest achievement of my life.”

There have been a number of rumours surrounding who might take part in this year’s series of Strictly, ever since bosses confirmed that it would definitely be returning for a 2020 season.

Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt has been among the stars tipped for the dancefloor, after she told Christine Lampard on ITV’s Lorraine, “I love Strictly!

“But (if it doesn’t happen) I’ll just be there on Tiktok making me own cha cha cha dance moves!”

The BBC spoke out on the upcoming series of Strictly earlier this summer, saying in a statement, “The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year.

“To ensure we deliver the high standards audiences know and love, and in light of the ongoing considerations around COVID-19, this year’s series of Strictly will have a slightly shorter run than usual”.