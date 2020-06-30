Trending:

Celebs Go Virtual Dating on E4 – Start date, stars and everything you need to know

It's Celebs Go Dating, but not as you know it!

Celebs Go Dating has been a real hit for E4, but its latest series – Celebs Go Virtual Dating – will be very different.

With lockdown impacting the whole country, these celebs will be relying on virtual dating instead.

Here’s everything you need to know…

What is Celebs Go Virtual Dating about?

As you might expect, this spin-off series will focus on the online dating world.

Expert dating agents, Paul C Brunson and Anna Williamson will return for the spin-off, and they’ll be assisted by junior Client Coordinator and celeb confidante, Tom Read Wilson.

Together, the three of them will help the celebs navigate the often complicated online dating scene.

In addition to this, Rob Beckett returns to provide hilarious voiceovers.

View this post on Instagram

Connecting… #CelebsGoVirtualDating Since the beginning of lockdown in March, the UK’s pool of singles have been spending an average of seven hours a week ‘virtually dating’. With an even greater need for human interaction during this time, will the Celebs Go Dating agents successfully find our famous four somebody they could see themselves isolating with? Brought to you by Extra chewing gum, the series will see expert dating agents, Paul C Brunson and Anna Williamson return to the celebrity dating agency, ably assisted by junior Client Coordinator and celeb confidante, Tom Read Wilson. The trio will guide the celebs through the unchartered and potentially choppy waters of online love and distanced dating. Rob Beckett will also be back delivering his trademark wit as voiceover. The celebrities will be set up on a series of dates, either remotely from home, or outdoors adhering to social distancing guidelines. Tune into E4 this summer to see if the agency manages to match the ‘perfect pair’ on Celebs Go Virtual Dating!

A post shared by Celebs Go Dating (@celebsgodating) on

Head of Unscripted Content for Lime Pictures Sarah Tyekiff said, “We are so excited to bring Celebs Go Virtual Dating to people’s screens.

“It’s a really interesting time to see how everyone is dating during lockdown and our brave celebs are going to let us in on how they are doing it all wrapped up with the hilarious voiceover magic of Rob Beckett.”

Who will be taking part in the series?

The line-up has not yet been confirmed, but we do know that four celebs will take part.

Despite not knowing who’ll be starring, Paul C Brunson has teased his thoughts.

In a statement, he revealed, “I can’t wait to throw the agency doors ‘virtually’ wide open. This series will be an exciting experiment to see how our celebs deal with dating as well as the added restrictions they wouldn’t normally have to navigate.’

Can we catch up with the classic Celebs Go Dating?

Yes you can! If you want to revisit some of the older episodes, all eight seasons are available via All4.

There’s a whopping 155 episodes to revisit ahead of the new special, so that’s plenty to keep you occupied.

Finally, when can we watch Celebs Go Virtual Dating?

All we know is that it’s coming to E4 in the summer… stay tuned for any updates!

