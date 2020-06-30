It's Celebs Go Dating, but not as you know it!

Celebs Go Dating has been a real hit for E4, but its latest series – Celebs Go Virtual Dating – will be very different.

With lockdown impacting the whole country, these celebs will be relying on virtual dating instead.

Here’s everything you need to know…

What is Celebs Go Virtual Dating about?

As you might expect, this spin-off series will focus on the online dating world.

Expert dating agents, Paul C Brunson and Anna Williamson will return for the spin-off, and they’ll be assisted by junior Client Coordinator and celeb confidante, Tom Read Wilson.

Together, the three of them will help the celebs navigate the often complicated online dating scene.

In addition to this, Rob Beckett returns to provide hilarious voiceovers.

Head of Unscripted Content for Lime Pictures Sarah Tyekiff said, “We are so excited to bring Celebs Go Virtual Dating to people’s screens.

“It’s a really interesting time to see how everyone is dating during lockdown and our brave celebs are going to let us in on how they are doing it all wrapped up with the hilarious voiceover magic of Rob Beckett.”

Who will be taking part in the series?

The line-up has not yet been confirmed, but we do know that four celebs will take part.

Despite not knowing who’ll be starring, Paul C Brunson has teased his thoughts.

In a statement, he revealed, “I can’t wait to throw the agency doors ‘virtually’ wide open. This series will be an exciting experiment to see how our celebs deal with dating as well as the added restrictions they wouldn’t normally have to navigate.’

Can we catch up with the classic Celebs Go Dating?

Yes you can! If you want to revisit some of the older episodes, all eight seasons are available via All4.

There’s a whopping 155 episodes to revisit ahead of the new special, so that’s plenty to keep you occupied.

Finally, when can we watch Celebs Go Virtual Dating?

All we know is that it’s coming to E4 in the summer… stay tuned for any updates!