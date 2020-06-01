C4 will broadcast the 1966 World Cup Final this weekend

Viewers will be able to relive this historical moment!

C4 will be showing the iconic 1966 World Cup Final on Sunday.

With lockdown suspending most live sporting events, fans everywhere have been watching repeats to get their fix.

And now we’ll be able to witness the historical World Cup Final where England beat West Germany.

It marks the only time England has ever won the coveted football trophy.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, Sir Geoff Hurst will be offering his own insights on the C4 broadcast.

Famously Hurst scored a hat-trick during the final, allowing England to take the trophy.

The broadcast will be in black and white, but additional colour footage from the day will be added.

This includes The Queen greeting the football teams on the big day.

C4’s broadcast will support the fundraising by National Emergencies Trust’s (NET) Coronavirus Appeal.

All donations made by the public will be matched by NatWest up to a value of £1.5 million.

Speaking about the event, Sir Geoff Hurst said, “Revisiting that special day in 1966 always brings back many fantastic memories and I am certain the re-broadcast of the match by the Final Replay team will bring a smile to many at a difficult time – and help raise funds for the vital National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal.

“I can’t wait to watch the game with Gabby [Logan] and Glenn [Hoddle] on Sunday. It’ll be wonderful – and emotional for me – to relive some of those highlights again. Come on England!”

Lord Dannatt, Chairman of the National Emergencies Trust, added, “Football has a powerful ability to bring communities and families together.

“We hope that in the case of Final Replay ‘66, they will come together to not only enjoy this iconic game but support thousands of local charities and groups doing vital work on the ground all over the UK.

1966 World Cup Replay will air on C4 on Sunday 7th June at 1:30pm.