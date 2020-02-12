Matt Berry comedy Year of the Rabbit to return for second series on C4

We can't wait until this hits screens!

C4 comedy Year of the Rabbit has announced its second series.

The sitcom, which is set in Victorian London back in 1887, follows a group of detectives who fight crime while coming across street gangs, corrupt politicians and a stream of odd characters.

Among the group of detectives is main protagonist ‘hardened booze-hound’ Detective Inspector Rabbit (played by The IT Crowd’s Matt Berry) who has seen it all throughout the course of his career.

Along with his team, partner Strauss (played by Freddie Fox) and the first female police officer in the country Mabel (played by Susan Wokoma), the crime-fighter is made to work tactically to catch the East End’s criminals.

And now, after becoming the most wanted man in London when he is framed for murder, the detective is coming back.

C4 confirmed that, like the first series, the second run of the show will be delivered in six separate half an hour instalments.

The network has not yet confirmed any release date for the newest series of the show, but we reckon it could be some time in the summer as the first season hit screens back in June of last year.

Speaking about his return to the screen, main actor Matt Berry said, “I’m looking forward to Inspector Rabbit returning back to our screens to fight crime in the past. This time he’ll deal with all sorts of unearthly forces, including the Royal Family! Victorian London is presently very much where it’s at.”

Fiona McDermott, Head of Comedy at Channel 4, also spoke about the dark comedy series, adding, “Year of the Rabbit is one of the most glorious, gutsy and audacious comedies on TV, made by a fantastic cast and crew who relish every detail. We’re thrilled to welcome it back. Here’s to more absurd capers in the dark underbelly of Victorian London.”

