Channel 4 tease Great British Bake Off return with brand new trailer

The wait for the new series is almost over...

There has already been much talk about the news series of The Great British Bake Off, and now C4 has teased viewers with a new trailer.

The new trailer will air tonight on C4 at 9pm.

The series is due to air this autumn and it will have a slightly different look to normal with Matt Lucas taking over from Sandi Toksvig.

Filming in the tent was subject to strict social distancing guidelines after the coronavirus lockdown, but has since been wrapped up ready for us to watch in the coming weeks.

The new trailer makes a tongue in cheek nod towards the flour shortage that swept the nation during lockdown.

As the nation discovered a new-found love for baking, the flour shelves in supermarkets were left bare… and the trailer addresses that in a funny way.

A young boy is seen racing through the streets on his bike, passing various different people all looking for flour.

Some people in the trailer are looking for flour for a wedding cake, while others want to make birthday cakes or simply bake with their families.

But it’s only when the teenager gets to his nan’s house that he reveals a bag of the coveted flour hidden behind his back.

C4’s chief marketing officer, Zaid Al-Qassab, said in a statement: “This year’s Great British Bake Off campaign highlights that baking is about so much more than sustenance – it’s a gift.

“The film illustrates the nation’s joyous love of baking inspired by our shared experience of lockdown in a typically C4 way and we hope it gets viewers as excited as we are for the return of our biggest show!”

The new series of our favourite baking show is sponsored by Aldi, and the store’s marketing director Sean McGinty has said that it’s the perfect match… “The Great British Bake Off is the perfect partner for Aldi.

“The ‘feel good’ show appeals to all ages, and underpins Aldi’s quality positioning and light hearted tone.

“We are looking forward to celebrating creativity and innovation in the kitchen with some of the best amateur bakers in the UK!”

The new series of Great British Bake Off will air this autumn