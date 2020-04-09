The Vera Lynn classic will be shown on Saturday...

Channel 4 has announced a last-minute change to its Easter weekend scheduling by adding in the Dame Vera Lynn film classic We’ll Meet Again.

The much-loved film will be shown on Saturday tea time – perfect for all the family to enjoy together as we follow government guidelines to stay at home following the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans of the 1943 musical will remember it stars actress Vera Lynn, who was otherwise known as Britain’s Forces Sweetheart during the Second World War.

The film is about a young dancer trying to make it in London, but then discovers people like her singing voice.

Although reluctant to sing at first, she finally does, and becomes a star.

The channel made the move to show the film after The Queen addressed the nation on Sunday during a special broadcast following the COVID-19 outbreak.

During her speech The Queen praised Britain’s “national spirit” as we face the challenges coronavirus has brought to the country.

She also evoked wartime memories by reassuring those “feeling a painful sense of separation from their loved ones” to take comfort in the fact “we will meet again.”

A spokesperson for Channel 4 commented that not only was the film being shown in response to The Queens message, but also because there will be a lot of people feeling separated from their friends and family over the Easter bank holiday weekend…

“We feel the film could have special resonance at a time when people are separated from friends and family for an indeterminate amount of time.”

With the usually busy long weekend almost upon us, many families across the country would usually be making plans for holidays, family gatherings and Easter activities with the kids.

But with lockdown restrictions still very much in place, what better way to pass the time but with a bit of good old fashioned nostalgia.

We’ll Meet Again will be shown on Channel 4 on Saturday 11th April ay 6.20pm and it will later be available to stream on All 4.