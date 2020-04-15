There will be another change to soap schedules at the end of the month...

Neighbours and Home and Away fans have been trying to get their heads around when their favourite Australian soaps are on since scheduling was thrown into chaos following the coronavirus outbreak.

With filming grinding to a halt as production studios followed the social distancing rules from the government, all soaps have been running a reduced schedule to make sure fans can enjoy their favourite shows on screen for as long as possible.

It’s not just Neighbours and Home and Away that have been affected.

EastEnders, Coronation Street, Emmerdale and also Hollyoaks have also had their filming interrupted and are showing a reduced number of episodes each week.

But there is good news today for fans of Neighbours and Home and Away, because Channel 5 has announced plans to increase the current two episodes being shown each week to three.

Despite the Aussie soaps usually being show five times a week, fans have been getting by on just two episodes.

But the new Monday and Friday scheduling will now see Wednesdays added in, meaning we get to catch up with the drama in sunny Australia three times a week.

The increase in episodes will come at the end of the month, and a Channel 5 spokesperson has confirmed the news…

“We have taken the decision to increase the number of episodes for Neighbours and Home and Away from two to three per week for both soaps.

“Both programmes will continue to air on Monday and Fridays, with the additional episode airing on Wednesday – effective from Wednesday 29th April.”

Neighbours and Home and Away are currently airing a reduced schedule of two episodes a week.

Watch Neighbours on Mondays and Fridays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm, and catch Home and Away on on Mondays and Fridays at 1.15pm and 6pm, both on Channel 5.