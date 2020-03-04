Channel 5 replaces Jane McDonald with Strictly Come Dancing star

Susan Calman is taking over following Jane's decision to quit

Channel 5 has replaced Jane McDonald with TV presenter and former Strictly star Susan Calman.

The network has recruited the Scottish comedian to take the reigns on their BAFTA-winning travel show Cruising with Jane McDonald, which will now be renamed Cruising with Susan Calman.

Susan will also replace Jane on the show’s spin-off programme Holidaying with Jane McDonald and has revealed that she is “over the moon” to present “such a prestigious group of shows.”

“I can’t wait to go on exciting voyages and incredible journeys and take the wonderful viewers with me,” she added. “It’s the start of a magnificent chapter and I can’t wait to get going!”

Channel 5’s director of programming, Ben Frow, admitted that the star had been his “first and only choice” for the role after Jane had quit.

“I have encouraged her to make both shows uniquely hers,” he said, “and I am genuinely excited to see how she evolves them in her own, inimitable style.

“The world is, literally, her oyster and I can’t wait to travel it with her.”

Former presenter Jane McDonald announced just last week that she would be stepping down from her Channel 5 work, saying in a statement, “It has been a privilege to call this a ‘job’.

“After so many years filming abroad I am looking forward to some much needed time in the UK and to focus on my music and tours and exciting new projects. Thank you Channel 5 for some great trips and many fabulous memories.”

Director of Programming Ben added, “We’ve loved working with Jane and are proud to have had her as part of the family.

“She helped us to win our first BAFTA and her series have become solid staples of our Friday night schedules. Thank you Jane. We are sorry to see you go but wish you every happiness for the future”.