Charles Venn: ‘All the Casualty cast have been raring to get back to work!’

When we last saw Casualty favourites Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) and Connie Beauchamp (Amanda Mealing) they were testing out the strength of Connie’s office desk and breaching several health and safety regulations!

It was the steamy reunion Casualty fans had been waiting for. Until very recently the medics had been bitterly estranged following a nasty breakup in 2016. In Casualty’s final episode last month, however, the ED’s power couple reunited… after a fiery row, of course!

Since the announcement that Casualty is returning to filming at it’s Cardiff studios, the question on everyone’s lips is – what’s next for Connie and Jacob?

We talked to Charles Venn, who plays senior nurse manager Jacob Masters, for the inside story on Connie and Jacob’s passionate romance and what the future holds for Casualty’s power couple…

Connie and Jacob’s steamy reunion made many Casualty fans very happy…

Charles Venn: “Yes, I know! Myself and Amanda have been waiting a long time for this moment too. We suggested it numerous times because the audience have been screaming for it. So when we got the green light for Jacob and Connie to rekindle their romance, it was very exciting!”

Do you think it was worth the wait?

CV: “It most definitely was worth the wait! It’s one of those moments where you feel the tension and intensity between them – that animal attraction. It’s definitely a hot, steamy moment!”

Did you talk over the storyline before filming?

CV: “Amanda and I are very much on the same page. In our discussions about these scenes we agreed that we wanted to deliver something powerful. I can’t stand superficial or very choreographed kisses in romantic moments, it kills the believability. So me and Amanda understood that any kissing scenes would be done with intensity and as organically as possible.”

It’s fortunate their reunion was filmed prior to lockdown…

CV: “Right! I would have been so disappointed… Fortunately, we got these scenes filmed before lockdown. This episode left the audience on a bit of a cliffhanger and with more questions than it answered!”

Questions like – Could Connie and Jacob get back together permanently?

CV: “In truth, your guess is as good as mine! I know I want their long awaited reunion to be a permanent one. If I had my way Jacob and Connie would be married. They’d have a beautiful white wedding and live happily ever after. But the writers won’t be having that and I’ve already accepted it’s not going to happen! Yet I like to think there’s going to be a steamy hot, intense period for as long as it lasts between them. They’ve both gone on interesting journeys so I’m curious to see how things play out this time.”

Can you give us any indication what filming on Casualty is like in the current situation?

CV: “It’s much like the kind of changes we’ve seen with our local shops. Things are sectioned off with a lot of shields and screens, one way systems and things like that. There are so many things to consider.”

How has lockdown been for you?

CV: “Suddenly becoming a full time teacher was a bit weird! I don’t know if my son will want to give me an end-of-term present the way I’ve been teaching him! I’ve also been working out in the garden, which definitely kept the old endorphins rushing and helped me relax. All the Casualty cast have been trying to stay busy and healthy. We were raring to get back to work. It’s the longest gap in the show’s history.”

What we know about Connie and Jacob’s future in Casualty…

BBC have confirmed that the long-running medical will return with a special COVID-19 episode, reflecting the very real crisis facing NHS medics.

It’s also been confirmed that clinical lead Connie Beauchamp (Amanda Mealing) is pushed to her limits when several of her team fall ill with coronavirus in the line of duty.

The crisis situation gets extremely personal for the senior medic when lover Jacob (Charles Venn) contracts the virus and becomes ill…

From the BBC: “With the support of Charlie (Derek Thompson), himself devastated by the impact of the coronavirus on local care homes, Connie reflects on her leadership in these most challenging of times and together they face their most gut wrenching decision ever.”

Casualty will return to screens later this year with slightly shorter 40 minute episodes.