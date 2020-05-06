Charlie's returning for a one-off special...

Charlie Brooker is bringing back his much-loved Weekly Wipe for a coronavirus special.

Weekly Wipe was last on our screens in 2016 but it’s returning for a one-off special.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming episode…

What is Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe about?

Given the unprecedented times we’ve found ourselves in, Charlie’s new special focuses entirely on lockdown.

A BBC press release revealed, “Charlie Brooker has been lured out of isolation, to go into isolation for the one-off.

“Charlie will be taking a typically sharp look at life in lockdown, in a show made during lockdown. As well as coverage of the crisis itself, he’ll also be looking at the things people are watching and doing to keep themselves occupied.”

Viewers should expect plenty of witty observations about lockdown life and how we’re all coping in it.

Who stars in Antiviral Wipe?

As well as Charlie Brooker himself, there’ll be two familiar faces joining him.

Weekly Wipe fans will remember satirical characters Philomena Cunk and Barry Shitpeas, who will be returning for the special.

After Life star Diane Morgan plays Cunk, and Al Campbell plays Shitpeas.

They’ve appeared in Charlie’s previous work, and promise to deliver their “own very special brand of in-depth reporting.”

Philomena Cunk in particular is a fan favourite, starring in her own spin-off series Cunk & Other Humans and Cunk on Britain.

We might even see some other guest stars in Antiviral Wipe, though details on that are unclear.

The press release says other guests haven’t been named as they “haven’t been told they’re doing it yet, but have no good excuse not to.”

When can we watch Antiviral Wipe?

Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe will air on BBC2 on Thursday, May 14 at 9pm.

The episode will be half an hour in length.