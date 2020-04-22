Charlie Brooker is bringing back Weekly Wipe for lockdown special

Charlie's back to scrutinise lockdown!

Charlie Brooker is bringing back his iconic Weekly Wipe amid lockdown.

His much-loved series hasn’t seen a new episode since December 2016, but it’s returning for a special.

Charlie confirmed the news via Twitter, sharing a release with confirmed details from the BBC.

They wrote, “@CharltonBrooker has been lured out of isolation, to go into isolation for the one-off Charlie Brooker’s #AntiviralWipe”

It goes on to say, “Charlie will be taking a typically sharp look at life in lockdown, in a show made during lockdown.

“As well as coverage of the crisis itself, he’ll also be looking at the things people are watching and doing to keep themselves occupied.”

Charlie didn’t have much else to say, joking, “The BBC asked me to supply a quote for the press release, which is what you’re reading now.”

In a 2018 interview with Radio Times, he spoke about the future of Weekly Wipe.

He revealed, “In terms of like Wipe shows, Black Mirror takes up every spare moment that I have so at the moment it’s quite tricky.”

Charlie then joked, “Or an End of the World Wipe. That might be coming up soon.”

Black Mirror has been a global success for Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, running for five seasons so far.

They even created Netflix’s first interactive film Bandersnatch, where viewers could control the decisions made in the story.

The anthology series explores the darker side of technology, set in a future not too far from our own.

A release date for the one-off Weekly Wipe special has not yet been confirmed by the BBC.

None of Charlie Brooker’s other Wipes are currently available on iPlayer, but we’re sure the new one will be worth the wait!