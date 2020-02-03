Maria Connor is about to make a huge mistake in Coronation Street...

There is betrayal heading to Coronation Street next week when Maria Connor cheats on Gary Windass with former flame Ali Neeson…

Coronation Street fans have seen Maria’s world fall apart in recent weeks since suffering a miscarriage after contracting measles from little Bertie.

After fearing something wasn’t right with her pregnancy, Maria was raced to the hospital by former boyfriend Ali Neeson, only for her worst nightmare to become a reality as she was told she had lost her baby.

Ali was by Maria’s side as she was told the devastating news, bringing the pair closer together than ever before.

Ali was even there when Maria was told about having measles, and being a doctor it meant he could explain to her that the illness was very likely the reason she had a miscarriage.

But could having Ali by her side as she went through something so traumatic mean Maria is starting to see her ex in a new light?

According to the official ITV website for Coronation Street, next week will see Maria start to question Gary’s actions, believing he is not to be trusted again…

“An upset Maria confides her suspicions about Gary to Ali, and they share a passionate kiss,” states the website.

But does this mean Gary is old news and things are going to hot up between the former flames?

It seems Maria’s timing couldn’t have been worse when she gets back home and finds that Gary’s shady dealings can easily be explained…

“Later, Maria confronts Gary, but when Ryan and Ike back up his movements, will Maria realise that she’s made a big mistake?”

Could things be over between Gary and Maria, or will Ali have his heart broken all over again?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.