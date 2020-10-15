Chelsea Fox is returning to EastEnders – and this ex Coronation Street star is taking on the role!

Denise Fox to get huge shock when her eldest daughter returns in EastEnders after 10 years away

EastEnders will soon see the return of Chelsea Fox – and former Coronation Street star Zaraah Abrahams is taking on the role.

Chelsea was originally played by Tiana Benjamin from 2006 to 2010. But now Zaraah is taking on the part and Corrie fans will remember her as Joanne Jackson.

Zaraah made over 200 appearances as the Underworld factory worker between 2005 and 2007.

Now, she’s joining EastEnders as Chelsea later this year and the big question is why is Chelsea back in Walford after all these years?

During her previous stint in Albert Square Chelsea displayed a questionable taste in men by enjoying brief flings with Grant Mitchell and Sean Slater.

To make things even more interesting she also actually had a brief encounter with Jack Branning, who is currently in a relationship with her mum Denise.

Chelsea departed Walford in 2010 to live with her grandmother as she didn’t want to be known as the daughter of a serial killer. Of course it’s already been announced that Don Gilet will be reprising his role as Chelsea’s father Lucas later this year. We’re not sure that’s going to be a happy family reunion!

Talking about joining EastEnders, Zaraah says: “I am so excited to be joining such an iconic show and I am really looking forward to taking on the role of Chelsea Fox.”

Jon Sen, Executive Producer adds: “When Chelsea was around, trouble was never far away and that is as true as ever when she returns to Walford later this year. We are excited that fans are going to see Chelsea back on their screens and thrilled that the wonderful Zaraah is going to play her.”

Zaraah’s other credits include Waterloo Road, Holby City and Scott & Bailey. It’s not been revealed exactly when she will join the soap.

EastEnders continues on BBC1.