Here's what we can look forward to on this year's big fundraising night...

Children In Need 2020 is tonight, and in a year that has seen many charities feeling the financial pinch of the pandemic, the team are hoping they can raise lots of money for good causes. Here’s everything we know about the plans for this year’s Children In Need fundraising night of TV…

Children In Need 2020: when is it on?

This year’s telethon is confirmed to air on Friday 13 November on BBC1 from 7pm. This year’s programme will be a special anniversary edition, marking 40 years of Children In Need.

Children In Need 2020 presenters: who’s hosting?

Tess Daly officially stepped down from hosting Children In Need earlier this year after 11 years at the heart of the fundraising, so this year’s team features plenty of new faces. One familiar face, however, is Mel Giedroyc, who has been hosting for the last three years. “I feel incredibly honoured to be hosting my fourth Children In Need on this very special anniversary,” says Mel. “I can’t believe it’s 40 years old – two years older than me!”

Stand-up comedian and former Strictly star Chris Ramsey will be one of this year’s new hosts. “I really want that figure at the end of the night to be absolutely huge,” says Chris. “It’s been such a hard year for so many children, and I’m looking forward to helping raise some serious money for the charity.”

Sports broadcaster and former England footballer Alex Scott will also be joining the team. “It’s a complete honour – to be honest, it’s a bit surreal!” says Alex. “I don’t think a little eight-year-old Alex watching at home all those years ago would ever have dreamed that one day I could be presenting it. What a dream come true!”

Completing this year’s presenting line-up is Episodes star Stephen Mangan. “Children In Need is part of the fabric and rhythm of our lives, a truly great British institution,” says Stephen. “The generosity, selflessness, and kindness it inspires makes me proud to be British.”

Special guests: who else is taking part?

As always, there are lots of stars lined up to be part of the big night. As well as special editions of Strictly Come Dancing, EastEnders and Doctor Who, there will also be a Children In Need special of The One Show hosted by Alex Jones and Ade Adepitan, featuring the final of this year’s The One Show Rickshaw Challenge.

On the music side, Kylie Minogue, Cher, Robbie Williams, Mel C and many more well known stars have teamed up for a special charity single to raise money for Children in Need.

Talking about recording Stop Crying Your Heart Out, Kylie described it as “privilege” to take part. A video of the song will go out for the first time this evening as part of the night’s entertainent.

Children In Need 2020 has already shown a special edition of University Challenge where Team BBC went head-to-head with Team ITV to prove their academic prowess. Dara Ó Briain was the captain of Team BBC, with support from Dane Baptiste, Anita Rani and Steve Pemberton. Cold Feet’s Fay Ripley was the ITV captain, with Iain Stirling, Charlene White and Joel Dommett for reinforcements. This special is now available on iPlayer.

Over the course of the evening we can look forward to a special edition of The Repair Shop, where Jay Blades and Teddy Bear Ladies Amanda and Julie carry out an important restoration for a young girl who deserves a treat. There will also be slapstick mayhem from The Goes Wrong Show, as Cornley Drama Society’s attempt to raise money for charity doesn’t quite play out as planned.

If all that wasn’t enough, the show will also feature performances from pop superstar Shawn Mendes, soul sensation Beverley Knight, and the West End casts of Six! and Cinderella. And also…

EastEnders takes on the Wall…

The Wall Versus EastEnders promises to be a great watch. Hosted of course by Albert Square favourite Danny Dyer, this special to be shown as part of the night’s entertainment will see Tony Clay (who plays Callum Highway) and Roger Griffiths (Mitch Baker) play the game for charity. Let’s hope they win some big money!

Children In Need 2020: how can I donate?

For more information on how to make a donation, visit bbcchildreninneed.co.uk.

What else do we know?

Nick Knowles and the team took part in a DIY SOS Children In Need Special on BBC1, which is now available on iPlayer. They were in Caswell Bay in Swansea to transform a dilapidated bus shelter into a brand-new fully adaptable surf centre for charity Surfability UK. It raised over £800,000 for Children in Need.

The evening also promises a very special segment called Pudsey Bear: Behind The Bandana. Very little is known about what Children In Need’s loveable mascot gets up to when he’s not raising money for charity – and this special is set to tell us all about the real Pudsey…

Jo Wicks has raised over £1.5 million with his 24 hours PE Challenge.

Children in Need 2020 will air on Friday 13 November on BBC1 from 7pm.