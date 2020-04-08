Children In Need and Comic Relief team up for The Big Night In

This will be the first time the two have joined forces...

Children In Need and Comic Relief will be bringing us The Big Night In to raise money for the vulnerable.

The two charities are coming together to provide some entertainment and raise funds to support those affected by COVID-19.

This special event will air on 23rd April and bring lots of great acts together virtually to entertain the nation.

Specific talent has not been specified for the one-off, but we should expect live music shows, prizes and celebrity guests.

Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content said, “BBC One will bring the nation together for this special one off live charity event.

“I would like to thank both BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief for joining forces in these unprecedented times to provide their support to local charities, projects and programmes across the whole UK; and to all of the stars taking part in this unmissable night of entertainment when the country needs it most.”

Simon Antrobus, Chief Executive of BBC Children in Need, added, “These are challenging times for all of us, and the pandemic will have a significant impact on the most vulnerable people in our society.

“The Big Night In will offer the chance for everyone to (virtually) get together to celebrate the kindness and heroism of those making a real difference in their communities, and to support people across the UK who need our help now more than ever.”

Ruth Davison, Chief Executive of Comic Relief also commented on the new collaboration between the charities.

She said, “Throughout this extraordinary time the kindness and community spirit of people across the country has been outstanding.

“The Big Night In is the perfect opportunity to praise the heroes who are caring for us, feeding us, and lifting our spirits as we continue to help people most in need.”

The Big Night In will air on 23rd April at 7pm on BBC1.