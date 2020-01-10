Chris Packham looks almost unrecognisable as he shares snap of himself as a PUNK!

Chris, who was awarded a CBE last year, fronts a personal new BBC4 documentary about punk

Chris Packham looks almost unrecognisable in a photograph he’s shared of himself as a young punk for his new BBC4 documentary.

The 58-year-old Winterwatch star will meet some of his punk heroes in Chris Packham: Forever Punk.

And as part of the documentary he’s shared an incredible snap of himself sporting a shock of blonde hair as a young punk rocker.

As a teenager with undiagnosed Asperger’s, Chris credits punk for harnessing his creativity.

The BBC says that in the personal film Chris “asks himself if he has, over the years, turned into the type of ‘establishment figure’ that his 17 year-old self would have hated…”

The Beeb adds that: “Chris sets out to question both himself and other former punks who, like him, rocked against racism, fought for Gay rights and caused their parents untold grief, to discover if the values they all believed in still hold true today and are still as relevant.”

Among those Chris interviews is the reverend Richard Coles, who was famously part of the 1980s band The Communards, The Clash’s first drummer Terry Chimes and gay rights campaigner, now Radio 6 Music DJ, Tom Robinson.

Chris also reveals that he was a member of his own punk band, The Titantic Survivors before he left in 1978. They have reformed and still play some of the songs that Chris wrote.

Chris Packham: Forever Punk is on BBC4 on Friday 10th January at 9.30pm.

Main picture: PA Archive/PA Images.