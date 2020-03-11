Chris Ramsey to host new BBC show Little Mix The Search

The comedian will be teaming up with Little Mix...

Chris Ramsey has been confirmed as the presenter for new BBC1 entertainment series Little Mix The Search.

The stand-up comedian will front the singing competition, which sees Little Mix creating bands and becoming mentors to a new wave of talent.

During this competition, the singers who make it into new bands will live together and gain access to Little Mix’s inner circle, including vocal coaches, song writers and producers.

Speaking about the exciting news, Chris said, “Since the moment I heard their first single, I knew I wanted to be the fifth member of Little Mix… sadly it looks like I’m going to have to settle for just hosting their new show with them!”

Little Mix were the first group to win ITV’s The X Factor and are made up of four members: Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock,

They’ve commented on Chris’ role, saying, “We’re so happy Chris has come on board to present The Search. He’s genuinely one of the funniest peoplewe know and he’ll bring loads of his South Shields charm to the show. We can’t wait.”

Little Mix tweeted out the exciting news too, saying, “Beyond excited to announce @IAmChrisRamsey as the host of @LMTheSearch … South Shields takeover on @BBCOne”

Fans were also excited about the choice, with many taking to Twitter to share their opinions.

One wrote, “IM SO EXCITED AND I CAN’T WAIT TO START THIS OMGG THIS WILL AMAZING”

Another added, “This is going to be amazing!!”

And a third said, “i’m so excited! i remember when he was on the same episode of celebrity juice as you girls!”

The exact release date for Little Mix The Search has not yet been confirmed, but Jesy Nelson revealed that filming began in January 2020.

Applications for the series officially closed on 10th January. so we’re sure the lucky competitors will be confirmed soon. We can’t wait to meet them!