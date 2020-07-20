Christine is back on our screens...

Christine Lampard returned to her ITV presenting duties in the Lorraine studio today to stand in for the Scottish TV star for the summer.

The Loose Women host will fill Lorraine Kelly’s shoes for the duration of the summer holidays and has admitted she couldn’t wait to see the cast and crew on the show.

The former One Show presenter admitted she’s thrilled to take on the exciting new challenge…

“I am looking forward to it. Everything has been up in the air, I didn’t know what studio we would be in or anything like that. So, I was sort of on standby for anything.

“I’ve been quite relaxed about it because the Lorraine family are all very friendly and close.

“I know they’ve done a brilliant job of making it feel as normal as possible and I can’t wait to see them all,” she said, praising the Lorraine cast and crew for keeping things running through lockdown.

“You have to give Lorraine full credit, because she has found a way of dealing with everything and motored on as she always does.

“She has been fantastic over the past months. She hasn’t had a day off, so this holiday is very well deserved. I’m sure she’ll be enjoying herself.”

Christine Lampard shares one-year-old daughter Patricia with footballing husband, Frank Lampard, and has confessed that being a working mum in the time of lockdown is rather different than usual.

“Frank has been back weeks now and I’ve been doing Loose Women as well. It’s strange when you have work, you feel a little bit normal.

“I don’t think Patricia will worry about me doing Lorraine every day.

“The timings mean I will only really miss her breakfast, which Frank will do.

“I will be back early and I’ll still be able to put her down for her nap and spend the rest of the day with her and put her to bed in the night time.

“I don’t think she will miss me that much, thankfully. She’s at that age when it’s still very manageable as there’s no having to drop her off at school.”

Lorraine airs on weekday mornings at 9am on ITV.