Christine Lampard – things you didn’t know about the TV presenter

From flying helicopters to why she's terrified of birds, there's lots to learn about TV star Christine Lampard...

TV star Christine Lampard has become a household name thanks to her impressive CV of presenting roles over the years.

She hosted BBC shows like The One Show, Children In Need and Sport Relief, before moving to ITV where she appeared on shows like Daybreak, Dancing On Ice, and numerous ITV specials.

These days Christine can be seen on shows like Loose Women and often covers for Lorraine Kelly when she is absent from her morning chat show, Lorraine.

Most fans of the presenter will know that:

Christine used to present The One Show with Adrian Chiles

She presented Dancing On Ice for three series

She’s good friends with fellow TV presenter Holly Willoughby

But what else do we know about Christine Lampard? Here are several things you probably don’t know…

1. Christine Lampard started her TV career behind the camera



While we are used to seeing Christine brightening up our mornings on ITV, she actually started her career in television as a runner. She then trained to become a floor manager while studying for her A-Levels in Belfast. While she was studying for her degree at university she decided to move into television work full-time.

2. Christine Lampard’s daughter is named after Frank’s mum

Frank and Christine welcomed their daughter, Patricia, into the world in 2018, naming her after Frank’s late mum, who sadly passed away in 2008. The couple met at the Pride Of Britain Awards in 2009, got married in 2015, and Christine is now proud step mum to Frank’s two daughters, Luna and Isla, who he shares with ex wife Elen Rivas.

3. Her phone number was once revealed on national television

In January 2010 Christine found herself bombarded with calls and text messages from fans after comedian Patrick Kielty accidentally revealed her phone number while he was a guest on The One Show. He was trying to prove that he had her number, but his plan backfired slightly!

4. She’s got a surprising back-up career

Christine has confessed that if she wasn’t presenting daytime TV then she would love to fly helicopters. But not just any helicopter… she would be part of the air ambulance or air sea rescue team!

5. She’s got a hilarious footballing confession

Despite being married to Chelsea manager and former England footballer Frank Lampard, Christine has admitted in the past that she doesn’t understand the offside rule. But while she might not know the finer details of the game, she has confessed to being a football fan who understands her husband’s passion for the sport.

6. She’s terrified of birds

It seems unlikely that Christine will come across many birds in the ITV studios… which is lucky for the TV presenter because she is petrified of birds. Her fear began when she was pecked by a flock of geese on her granny’s farm, which left her with a scar on her right arm.

7. She’s water-skied across the English Channel

Christine raised over a million pounds for Sport Relief when she water skied across the English Channel 10 years ago. Speaking about the event on her social media, Christine said: “The most mentally and physically gruelling challenge I’ve ever done. It honest nearly killed me!”

Christine Lampard’s Fact File



Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the presenter….

How old is she?

Christine Lampard’s age is 41. She was born on 2nd February 1979.

Is she in a relationship?

Christine Lampard married husband Frank Lampard in 2015.

Does she have children?

Christine and Frank Lampard have a daughter called Patricia.

Where was she born?

Christine Lampard was born in Newry, Northern Ireland.

How tall is she?

Christine Lampard is 1.73 metres tall.

Twitter: @clbleakley

Instagram: @christinelampard

We work hard to ensure that all information is correct. Facts that change over time, such as age, will be correct, to the best of our knowledge, at the time of the last article update.

Main picture credit: Getty