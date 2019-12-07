It's the episode we have waited for all year. Here is what to expect from EastEnders on Christmas Day...

EastEnders‘ hour-long Christmas Day special promises to be the most gripping episode of the entire year – and with five giant storylines hitting our screens at once, you’ll soon forget those turkey sandwiches and find yourselves on the edge of your seats.

But which storylines are taking centre stage on Christmas Day? Here is our guide to what to expect from the long-awaited festive special…

1. Phil unleashes his fury in Christmas Day EastEnders



We have been waiting all year for the truth about Sharon and Keanu’s affair to be revealed… and the wait is finally over as Phil works out the truth this Christmas.

But as Phil puts his revenge plan into action, it is only a matter of time before everyone involved is caught up in the drama. It’s safe to say that life for the Mitchells will never be the same again.

2. Martin leaves the Square?

There’s drama for the Fowlers when Sonia catches Martin trying to flee Walford. But will she be able to persuade him to stay?

As the pair are arguing they are interrupted by Dot, who has received a text from her bank telling her that someone has stolen all her life savings. But who would steal from an elderly lady? Was it desperate Martin? Or someone much more sinister?

3. Carters in Crisis

Linda puts herself in serious danger when her drinking continues to spiral, and even having eldest son Lee home for the festive season isn’t enough for her to quit the booze.

But trouble continues for the family when Linda goes missing on Christmas Day, leading to Mick having another panic attack.

4. Slaters homeless for Christmas?

Kat, Jean and Mo find themselves facing the prospect of spending Christmas on the streets when the Panesar brothers cause havoc and threaten to evict them from their home.

But when they arrive home from their Christmas lunch, the Slaters are shocked to see the brothers waiting for them with a bombshell…

5. Sheree’s secret is revealed

Denise has been suspicious of Sheree from the moment she arrived in Walford, and it seems all her fretting has been justified when she catches Patrick’s other half on the phone to a mysterious man.

But who is Issac, and why hasn’t Sheree told Patrick about him?

EastEnders hour-long special airs at 9.30pm on BBC One on Christmas Day

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.