Christmas Day PROPOSAL on the cards for THIS beloved Coronation Street couple

There might be terror in Coronation Street this Christmas, but that doesn't stop Adam Barlow getting down on one knee...

This Christmas will see death and destruction hit Coronation Street like never before… but in amongst Derek Milligan’s horrific gun siege at the Weatherfield Winter Wonderland, Adam Barlow has got a question for Sarah Platt.

As Derek heads into the Rovers armed with an antique shotgun and looking for revenge on Gary Windass, things are much calmer over at the Platt house where they are celebrating David’s birthday as well as Christmas.

Shona has gone all out for her new husband’s birthday this year by planning a treasure hunt around the Winter Wonderland for David to follow and find his presents.

But the double celebrations soon turn to horror for the family when they all find themselves caught up in the terrifying gun siege on the cobbles.

As Gary runs for his life, with a vengeful Derek close behind, Gary orders everyone to hide, knowing Derek is capable of anything.

While David desperately searches for Shona, determined to protect her, Sarah holds Bethany and Harry close to her, promising to keep them safe.

But as the drama continues and the danger gets all the more real, Adam assures Sarah that they will come out of this unscathed and asks her to marry him.

With Derek on the rampage, it’s not exactly the most conventional proposal Coronation Street has seen. But will Sarah say yes?

And will she and Adam both make it through the siege so they can plan their wedding?

Coronation Street’s hour-long special airs at 8pm on ITV on Christmas Day