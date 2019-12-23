Christmas on Ramsay Street: 5 HUGE twists you DEFINITELY can’t afford to miss THIS week on Neighbours

This week on Neighbours is certainly not one to be missed...

Christmas in Ramsay Street is far from peaceful this year as huge storylines that have been running for the last few months in Neighbours all come to a head in dramatic scenes.

Here are the five biggest Christmas twists not to be missed!

1. Killer Robert escapes police guard

In a terrifying twist, Robert Robinson manages to escape his prison guard just as he is about to go into theatre and donate his kidney to estranged half brother David.

Not only is Erinsborough in grave danger when Robert manages to make it out of the hospital building, meaning there is a serial killer on the loose on Christmas Day, but David’s life also continues to hang in the balance as his body shuts down as the desperate wait for a new kidney continues.

And when Robert turns up in Lassiters, it seems no one is safe…

2. David says his goodbyes

With Robert on the loose and the chances of him getting a new kidney any time soon looking less and less likely, David begins to give up hope and starts to say his goodbyes.

As he tells Aaron how much loves him, he closes his eyes on Christmas Day as machines around him start to beep. Aaron desperately calls in the doctors to help David, will anyone be able to save him before it is too late?

3. Elly has her baby at knifepoint

It wouldn’t be a soap birth without some sort of drama, but Elly Conway has more than her fair share of complications when she ends up giving birth at knifepoint thanks to escaped killer Robert.

When Elly stays home alone while everyone else goes to the Christmas concert, trouble starts when she spots Robert on Ramsay Street stalking Paul on Christmas Day. Things take a seriously sinister twist when he then chases her into the Kennedy house where she promptly goes into labour.

Elly’s baby is on the way… but will the birth run smoothly?

4. Amy discovers Jimmy’s huge secret

Amy might have Jimmy back with her in Ramsay Street, but that doesn’t mean she is any closer to working out what is wrong with her son… if anything she is more in the dark than ever.

After a series of worrying events, Amy decides to go through Jimmy’s belonging to get some answers… but she is set to be horrified by what she finds.

As Jimmy’s lies unravel, Amy is left wondering whether there is a future for her in Erinsborough.

5. Things hot up between Elly and Finn

After the trauma of giving birth at knifepoint with her sister’s boyfriend by her side, Elly becomes closer to Finn and the pair bond over the baby as they both remember her connection to Shaun.

But as they feel more and more like a family, the forbidden pair share a highly charged moment on Boxing Day… but where does this leave Bea?

Neighbours currently airs weekdays at 12.50 pm and 6pm on Channel 5