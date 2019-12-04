CHRISTMAS PREVIEW 2019: Here’s what’s happening in Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks this festive season

Here's a roundup of some of the biggest storylines EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale have planned for their festive episodes...

Every fan knows that Christmas is the time of year that Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks pull out all the stops, giving viewers the biggest, most spectacular and most gripping storylines of the year.

And with Christmas just a month away, we have rounded up all the best Yuletide storylines from soapland that you will be enjoying with your turkey sandwiches this year…

Coronation Street Christmas 2019



Robert shot dead?

It’s no secret that Tristan Gemmill is leaving his role of Robert Preston, and tabloid reports have suggested he could be departing the cobbles in a bodybag.

It has been suggested that Gary’s enemy Derek Milligan will arrive at The Rovers on Christmas Day wielding a gun, leaving two people shot in an armed siege. It has been claimed Robert is one of the Weatherfield residents caught in the crossfire, making it seem he’s unlikely to make it to the New Year.

One thing we do know for sure is that someone definitely dies at Christmas in Coronation Street, but whether it is Robert remains to be seen. Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod confirmed at a recent press conference: “We’re not used to seeing death on Coronation Street at Christmas. It’s a tough decision to lose any character.

“Before you drop the guillotine you think long and hard about it. But the outcomes of the Christmas episodes are the right outcomes for the stories and justify the decision to go there.

“We’ve done cosy Christmases, and camp ones. I wanted to go for something big and cataclysmic. There’s a ton of high-octane action. It’s big, exciting and a bit bonkers!” he concluded.

Rita left for dead



Coronation Street is reportedly addressing the issue of loneliness at Christmas this year, with one storyline seeing cobbles legend Rita suffer a fall at home while she is putting fairy light on her Christmas tree, causing it to collapse on top of her.

As everyone is enjoying the festive time with their families, poor Rita is set to lie injured for days, while everyone assumes she is away. Will someone find her before it’s too late?

Heartache for Fiz and Tyrone

With tearaway daughter Hope and live-in tutor Jade already causing trouble for the couple, it seems there could be festive drama on the cards for Fiz and Tyrone.

Coronation Street favourite Jennie McAlpine revealed to Daily Star: “I’ve just read the script for Christmas Eve. It’s quite dramatic. I’m not sure I’ll be getting any turkey this year. Fiz is going to be quite busy, it’s not all mistletoe and jingle bells!

“I can’t say if anyone dies. If I told someone that, I’d have to kill them!” The pair have recently been spotted filming courtroom scenes with Jade, so it seems there is plenty of drama to come for the family.

EastEnders Christmas 2019



Keanu and Sharon’s baby bombshell is revealed

It might have taken all year, but the truth about Keanu being the father of Sharon’s baby looks like it is finally revealed at Christmas. Back in September EastEnders boss Kate Oates told press: “Sheanu is going to blow up. I think it is safe to say that’s going to be pretty big at Christmas time.”

The official BBC website has also revealed: “Sharon and Keanu have been harbouring their secret for months but they should know that secrets never stay secret in Albert Square.

“As their lies begin to unravel it’s only a matter of time until Phil finds out the truth and when he does, there will only be one thing on his mind… revenge.”

Drama at The Vic

Kate has also revealed that the Carter family will be at the centre of the soap’s 35th anniversary episodes in February… but before that we will see Linda’s drinking spiral out of control over the festive season.

The BBC website reveals: “Over at The Vic, Christmas will be anything but happy for the Carters. Mick is determined to have the best Christmas yet but Linda’s drinking spirals out of control leaving her in a desperate situation.”

A shock return

Kim Fox is heading back to Walford, according to actress Tameka Empson. She told Daily Star: “Kim has been working in Scotland as a tour guide. If anyone can do that, it’s Kim. But she is coming back soon, and I’m hoping it will be a big storyline.

“With Kim Fox it’s got to be big. We can’t just have her turning up at the cafe. All I know is it will be a Christmas cracker.” With her husband Vincent Hubbard dramatically going missing last April, could Kim be returning with her other half?

A mysterious newcomer arrives in Walford?

The BBC has also hinted that there could be a familiar face returning to the Square, or perhaps a newcomer heading to Walford… “Across the Square a guardian angel is watching over one family, as their fortunes change for the better.” But which family is about to have a Christmas they’ll never forget?

Emmerdale Christmas 2019



Maya returns with a baby bombshell?

It was recently revealed that paedophile Maya Stepney is expecting a baby, but the question remains, is David Metcalfe or Jacob Gallagher the father? Maya was sent to prison for grooming and abusing teenage Jacob, but was recently released sporting a very large baby bump.

With Jacob and Maya first sleeping together in March, while she was also dating his dad David, the signs are all pointing to a Maya arriving in the village at Christmas with a baby in tow.

The Dingles divided

The Dingles have had more than their share off ups and downs over recent months, with Chas giving birth, Cain discovering his wife was cheating with his secret son, Charity and Vanessa’s bumpy romance and Mandy up to her usual tricks. And show boss Kate Brooks has promised the family will be taking centre stage this Christmas.

Kim gets the ultimate revenge

There’s nothing more terrifying than Kim Tate scorned, and after discovering that Graham was in a romance with Rhona, plus the fact her son had double crossed her, Kim has revealed that she and Graham are actually married. But with Graham retaliating by dropping the bombshell that he is Millie’s father, just how far will Kim go to get the ultimate revenge on her not-so-beloved husband?

Emmerdale boss Kate has revealed that Home Farm will be at the heart of the Christmas episodes, with Kim in the thick of the action, and with actor Andrew Scarborough, who plays Graham, leaving the soap, anything could happen.

Hollyoaks Christmas 2019



Flash forward to the future

It has been confirmed that Hollyoaks will be airing two hour-long episodes over the festive season. One will be shown at Christmas and the other is scheduled for New Year.

But it is the New Year episode that everyone needs to have their eye on, because as always the soap is about to brilliantly break the rulebook by showing a flash forward, giving viewers a glimpse into what life in the village will be like a whole year ahead.

Main image: Getty Images