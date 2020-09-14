What Christmas treats do the soap bosses have in store for viewers this year? Here are the latest Christmas soap spoilers for 2020...



Every soap fans knows that Christmas is the most exciting time of the year in soapland.

But, while viewers are treated to action-packed episodes, for soap characters the festive season is far from the most wonderful time of the year.

Often there are families being torn apart, favourite characters left fighting for their lives, and forbidden romances blossoming under the mistletoe.

But Christmas in EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale might look a little different this year – it is 2020 after all.

With social distancing measures stopping any physical contact between actors, it is unlikely we will be getting passion or punching in our Christmas Day episodes.

However, soap bosses have revealed that filming restrictions won’t stop Christmas being bigger and better than ever this year.

Here is everything we know about Christmas in soapland so far…

EastEnders

EastEnders senior executive producer, Kate Oates, has revealed that Christmas in Walford has been mapped out for the next two years!

“We’re in the second draft of scripts stage for this Christmas, which is exciting. Jon (Sen, EastEnders executive producer) is so organised with story lining that we also know what we’re doing for Christmas 2021 as well, which is amazing.

“When you have got long-term sorry arcs like that, that’s when you know you’re in a good place when you’re making a soap because you can see what the hot points are going to be.”

While Kate remained tightlipped about exact storylines we will be watching, she hinted there was a familiar face returning to Walford…

“We have got an exciting return planned and it is going to be part of a huge other story, which we will be playing out at Christmas.”

Coronation Street

With soap production teams filming so far in advance, Christmas is only around the corner in soapland.

But Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod has revealed that he has got a backup plan in place just in case filming was forced to shut down again…

“We have planned a stand alone bubble episode for Christmas in case there is another lockdown, but I’m hoping we won’t have to use that.

“I don’t want to jinx things as we know everything can change so quickly, but at the moment we are on course to hit the 60th anniversary episodes and also Christmas.

“All being well we should have a normal Christmas episode that follows the usual storyline arcs.

“Soaps are good at changing tact and doing something new, and if it got to the point where we thought we couldn’t make Christmas work then we could change our plan and film the bubble episode right at the 11th hour.”

Emmerdale

Jane Hudson, Emmerdale’s executive producer has teased big things for Christmas in the village…

“When Christmas Day is over and done with and you’ve opened all your presents, there’s a massive present waiting for you when Emmerdale comes on.

“There’s such a surprise box ready to be opened, I think all the viewers will be watching the screen with their hands over their face going, ‘No, I did not see that coming!’.

“I can’t wait for the Christmas Day episode!”

