Christmas TWIST in EastEnders as THIS character makes a shock exit from the Square?

A new twist in Keanu Taylor's exit has been revealed...

It looks like Keanu Taylor’s exit from EastEnders has been revealed as new pictures have emerged of him fleeing the country later this year.

The new twist in the ‘Sheanu’ affair storyline is likely to play out at Christmas, when the news of Sharon and Keanu’s steamy affair is revealed, leaving Phil Mitchell on the warpath.

EastEnders fans have already seen Lisa Fowler tell Phil that the baby Sharon is carrying isn’t his. But while he is wondering whether to believe her or not, the wait for him to discover the truth will soon be over.

Back in September EastEnders boss Kate Oates told press: “Sheanu is going to blow up. I think it is safe to say that’s going to be pretty big at Christmas time.”

And we definitely wouldn’t like to be in Keanu’s shoes when Phil finds out that the mechanic is the father of not only Louise’s baby, but also Sharon’s.

The on-location pictures show Keanu at the airport with mum Karen Taylor, and it looks like the pair are saying an emotional good bye.

Keanu clearly doesn’t want to be recognised as he is wearing the trademark soap disguise – a baseball cap – and after bidding farewell to his mum, he heads off to catch his plane.

The scenes were filmed recently at Stansted Airport, and with actor Danny Walters, who plays Keanu, leaving the soap, it seems this could be his perfect exit.

But where could he be going that is far enough away from Phil that he will never be found?

It was also revealed in the press recently that Keanu would be caught up in a shock shooting that involved Martin Fowler.

More on-location pictures show Martin holding Linda Carter hostage, while waving a gun around. Keanu was also seen taking part in the drama… and people assumed he could be dead after a gun shot rings out.

But with Danny spotted filming these scenes which could be Keanu’s exit, it seems someone else might be the one who ends up dead. Or is it all a scam, and Keanu fakes his own death?

With only a month until Christmas, we don’t have long to wait before the pieces of the puzzle are finally put together.

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.