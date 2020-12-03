Olivia Colman will make her panto debut

Cinderella on BBC2 will be a Christmas panto for all the family to enjoy, featuring Olivia Colman as the Fairy Godmother.

Officially called Cinderella: A Comic Relief Pantomime For Christmas, it will see a star-studded cast assembling online to give a “very special version of the fairy-tale”.

Legendary artist Quentin Blake has created lots of original hand-drawn illustrations to increase the fun for everyone watching the Christmas TV treat.

When is Cinderella on BBC2?

Cinderella: A Comic Relief Pantomime for Christmas will be broadcast on BBC2 on Christmas Eve at 8.15pm. It will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

Who’s in the cast?

The Crown’s Olivia Colman makes her panto debut as the Fairy Godmother. Guz Khan (Four Weddings And A Funeral) plays Buttons; with Rev’s Tom Hollander as Baron Hardup. Harry Potter’s Helena Bonham Carter plays Lady Devilia and The Queen’s Gambit’s Anya Taylor-Joy is Cinderella. Also in the cast is Rege-Jean Page as Prince Charming and Jimmy Akingbola as Dandini. Plus actual real life sister and brother Daisy May and Charlie Cooper as The Evil Step Sisters.

We’re also expecting lots of surprise cameos from other famous names.

Richard Curtis, Executive Producer and Founder of Comic Relief, says: “We’re hugely grateful to BBC2 and the amazing cast for allowing us to do our first ever pantomime.

“It’ll be very funny and merry – and also a great seasonal opportunity to raise crucial funds for the projects that will help the most vulnerable people, at home and abroad – especially now when Covid has made things harder than ever for many.”

Is there a trailer?

Not yet.

What else do we know?

It’s written by the Dawson Brothers and is based on an original script by Ben Crocker.

It’s one-hour long.

The audience will get the chance to donate to Comic Relief while they watch.

