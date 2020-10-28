Claudia Winkleman isn't just a television presenter, she is also a writer and is even related to the royal family...

These days we know and love Claudia Winkleman for her amazingly shiny hair and brilliant presenting on Strictly Come Dancing each weekend evening.

But after almost three decades on our TV screens, Claudia has crammed more into her glittering career than it seems possible.

From radio to writing, TV to podcasts, it seems there’s nothing that Claudia can’t turn her hand to – but there’s more to the presenter than wearing sparkles and fake tan every Saturday night for Strictly.

Most fans of the presenter will know that:

She does a huge amount for charity, including presenting Comic Relief and Sport Relief

She’s the face of shampoo brand Head & Shoulders

She is a regular presenter on BBC Radio 2

But what else do we know about Claudia Winkleman? Here are several things you probably don’t know…

1. She started her career on a travel show

Claudia appeared on long-running travel show Holiday regularly during the 1990s. Since then Claudia has presented numerous game shows, presented the BBC2 show The Great British Sewing Bee, and started her time on Strictly Come Dancing by hosting Strictly spin off show It Takes Two.

2. Claudia has a very popular podcast

Along with her friend Tanya Byron, who is a clinical psychologist, Claudia co-hosts a podcast called How Did We Get Here? The podcast identifies struggles faced by real-life parents and family members, inviting them to open up in an un-scripted session. As Claudia listens, Tanya tries to help by finding solutions to each issue.

3. Tess Daly isn’t just her colleague

While Tess Daly and Claudia have become everyone’s favourite presenting duo thanks to Strictly Come Dancing, the pair are also firm friends and spend time together away from the show. Claudia also credits Tess for helping with her live TV nerves each week on Strictly. She told you.co.uk: “I love her. She is warm, funny, so beautiful but such a strong creature. I get really, properly vomit-inducing nervous before each show – it’s the responsibility that scares me. Tess is the person who looks after me and helps me.”

4. Claudia has written her own book

Claudia isn’t just a TV presenter, she is also very talented writer. She started her journalism career as a travel writer, working for newspapers like The Sunday Times, The Independent and Metro. She has also written for magazines Cosmopolitan and Tatler and has recently released a book called Quite, which is a collection of essays celebrating friendship, family and the little things that get us through the day.

5. She is related to the Royal Family

Claudia’s parents divorced when she was three, with her father going on to marry children’s author Cindy Black. Claudia’s half sister from her father’s second marriage is actress Sophie Winkleman, who is married to Lord Fredrick Windsor, son of the Queen’s cousin, Prince Michael of Kent. Sophie Winkleman is also a well known actress, appearing in The Chronicles of Narnia film, and Poirot, Peep Show, Waking the Dead and BBC drama, Strike.

6. She was once starstruck by Harold Bishop

While Claudia must have met some of the most famous people on the planet during her career, she has confessed it is a Neighbours legend who left her flustered. She told you.co.uk: “Harold Bishop from Neighbours blew my mind! I’d watched it twice a day at university, and there he was, in front of me in Tesco. I could barely breathe!”

7. Her husband is a film producer

Claudia has been married to Kris Thykier for 20 years, but has admitted that he is the romantic one and not her. When asked in an interview with you.co.uk about what the secret is to a lasting marriage, Claudia claimed you need kindness. “I don’t need a trip to Paris or anything fancy, I just need someone to run me a hot bath or to suggest a good boxset.”

Claudia Winkleman’s Fact File



Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the presenter….

How old is she?

Claudia Winkleman’s age is 48. She was born on 15th January 1972.

Is she in a relationship?

Claudia Winkleman married husband Kris Thykier in 2000.

Does she have children?

Claudia Winkleman has three children Jake, Matilda and Arthur.

Where was she born?

Claudia Winkleman was born in London.

How tall is she?

Claudia Winkleman is 1.65 metres tall.

Instagram: @claudiawinkle

Twitter: @ClaudiaWinkle

Main picture credit: Getty