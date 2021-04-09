Cold Feet could be set for a Christmas special, reveals John Thomson

Cold Feet fans may get a Christmas episode and a European special!

John Thomson has revealed that there could be a Cold Feet Christmas special.

Plus, John also explained that there could also be a 90-minute special which would see the gang touring Europe.

The 52-year-old star, who plays Pete in the hit comedy-drama, explained that plans for the European special had to be halted due to the pandemic. However, he appears hopeful that both the festive episode and the holiday special will now be on the cards. Co-stars Fay Ripley, James Nesbitt, Hermione Norris and Robert Bathurst are all expected to return.

Talking on Lorraine, John said: “The way it was left we were due to do like a National Lampoon’s European Vacation 90 minute special. And then along came the pandemic and that has been put on hold.”

He added: “I’d like to hope that original idea will be revived. And there is talk of doing a Christmas special as well.”

John has certainly been busy since the last series of Cold Feet went out in early 2020. John was unveiled as Bush Baby on the most recent series of The Masked Singer and he appeared in an episode of McDonald & Dodds.

Now, John is guest starring on Sunday in an episode of Midsomer Murders Season 22. He plays a pub landlord and he admits it’s been an ambition of his to appear in the long-running series.

“It was a kind of bucket list job which I’d always wanted to do. I did Casualty in about 2015 and some actors went, ‘Ooh, why are you doing that?’ And I went ‘Well it’s a job and it’s a show I’ve not done.’ And there’s kind of like a list of shows that I think all actors should have a go at and Midsomer has always been one.”

John says that his character is a bit, well, dodgy. “My character is in a marriage that isn’t going too well, I’m a little bit dishonest and I’ve shown dishonesty in the past, so there’s an element of a lack of trust about me.”

He went on to say that he enjoyed the chance to work with his old pal Keith Allen, who also features in the episode.

“It’s great to work with Keith again, who’s an old friend from when I used to live in London.”

Midsomer Murders continues on Sunday April 11 at 8pm on ITV.