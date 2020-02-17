Cold Feet to take hiatus as ninth series draws to a close tonight

Cold Feet will return...

It has been confirmed that smash hit ITV drama Cold Feet is set to take a break, following the finale of its ninth series tonight.

As the long running programme airs its final episode of the season this evening, fans will be left waiting an unknown period before a tenth series makes an appearance on screens.

The show’s iconic characters Adam (Jimmy Nesbitt), Karen (Hermione Norris), Jenny (Fay Ripley), Pete (John Thomson) and David (Robert Bathurst) are all set to embark on new adventures, with creators hoping to allow some time to pass before exploring the characters and their stories at a later stage.

The award winning TV instalment launched back in 1997 before running for five series. After calls from fans for it to return, the show made a come back in 2014 with four more series.

Assuring lovers of the Manchester based hit that it won’t be gone forever, Executive Producer Kenton Allen said: “We’re so proud to have brought Cold Feet back for four amazing series and are now taking a well earned holiday and saying au-revoir and definitely not farewell to a much loved series that has defined generations of ITV viewers.”

Meanwhile writer Mike Bullen added, “We feel we’ve explored to our satisfaction the issues confronting the characters at this stage of their lives and we want to give them all a little time to move on, to put clear water between the stories we’ve told thus far and the issues they’ll be exploring when they are empty nesters staring down the barrel of grandparenthood.

“We’re looking forward to returning at a later date to document the agony and the ecstasy of the third age.”

Cold Feet series nine concludes tonight at 9pm on ITV.