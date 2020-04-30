Colonel Tom Moore appeared on gameshow classic Blankety Blank!

Tom got his Blankety Blank chequebook and pen during his 1980s appearance!

Colonel Tom Moore has made plenty of headlines, but did you know he appeared on legendary BBC gameshow Blankety Blank?

The war veteran turned 100 today and was surprised by the BBC with old footage of his appearance on the show.

This footage was screened on BBC Breakfast and delighted fans tuning in for the morning news.

Colonel Tom is seen alongside TV legend Terry Wogan, who presented Blankety Blank between 1973 – 1983.

During his appearance, he joked that he hoped his 16 and 14 year old daughters Hannah and Lucy weren’t watching.

Terry joked back, claiming they were “too old for this rubbish”.

Classic game show Blankety Blank invited two contestants to play head-to-head.

The object of the game was to match the answers of as many of the fill-in-the-blank statements as possible.

Six celebrity panelists would write down answers which contestants had to try and match.

Unfortunately Colonel Tom Moore didn’t win any money during his time on the show, but he does have something that’s arguably better.

Instead, he walked away with the classic cheque book and pen participation trophy. A highly coveted item for game show fans!

The surprises didn’t end there either, because Hi-De-Hi! Star Ruth Madoc dropped in to leave a message for Tom.

She appeared on his episode and told the veteran, “We met on Blankety Blank many years ago.

“Well, haven’t you done well! It’s wonderful what you’ve done. Many congratulations to you on your 100th birthday.”

Colonel Tom recently received an honorary promotion to celebrate his 100th birthday, going from Captain to Colonel.

He has raised over £31m for the NHS during the COVID-19 outbreak.

He wanted to raise just £1,000 by doing 100 laps of his garden, but he’s smashed that target.

Since his fundraiser went viral, he’s received an outpouring of support from all over the world.

Happy birthday Colonel Tom!