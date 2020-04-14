Ever heard of knocking, Liz?!

Eagle-eyed Coronation Street fans noticed a mistake in last night’s episode while Gemma Winter was talking about her postnatal depression at the medical centre with Dr Gaddas.

Gemma was opening up to the GP about how she hadn’t slept properly since her quads arrived last year, leading to her having thoughts about harming her babies.

But just as Dr Gaddas was talking her through the fact she was showing all the signs of postnatal depression, Liz barged into the room without even bothering to knock.

While Gemma was in her appointment, Steve McDonald had raced into the surgery with son Oliver after he suffered a fit.

But instead of getting a different doctor, or even knocking before she interrupted Gemma’s appointment, Liz just entered the room without and hesitation and demanded Dr Gaddas came immediately to see Oliver.

While Gemma said she didn’t mind Dr Gaddas seeing to Oliver mid-way through her appointment, Coronation Street fans were quick to point out that there must have been another doctor that Liz could have called for help…

Dr Gaddas checked Oliver over and confirmed that he’d had a fit, and then suggested that Steve took him to A&E just to be on the safe side.

But while the drama with Steve was unfolding, Gemma thankfully got to finish her doctors appointment.

When she arrived home later she told her brother Paul that she had been prescribed anti-depressants to help her cope with the enormity of what was going on.

But that wasn’t all, realising that he needed to be there for his girlfriend, Chesney found a way to make sure he was going to be home more but still bring in a wage.

At the end of yesterday’s Coronation Street Gemma’s mum Bernie returned to the cobbles… and this time she announced she would be taking Chesney’s shifts at the kebab shop, but giving them all the wages in return for a roof over her head.

So with Chesney around more, and her mum back to help, it seems Gemma could finally be getting the support she needs to get better.

Coronation Street’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic and now airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.