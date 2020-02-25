BBC Three to adapt Sally Rooney’s award-winning novel Conversations with Friends

An adaptation of Rooney’s first novel Normal People will be airing this spring.

Conversations with Friends is coming to the small screen, with Oscar-nominated director Lenny Abrahamson at the helm of the project.

This will continue the relationship between the BBC and Sally Rooney, as they have already adapted her novel Normal People which is due to arrive in the spring on BBC3 and BBC1.

Speaking about the new adaptation, Sally Rooney said, “I am so pleased to be working with the team at Element, Lenny Abrahamson and the BBC to produce an adaptation of Conversations with Friends.

“I’m confident we’re going to find fresh and interesting ways of dramatising the novel’s dynamics, and I’m excited to watch the process take shape.”

Director Lenny Abrahamson added, “I love Conversations with Friends, its depth, humour and freshness, and it’s an honour to be involved in bringing it to the screen.

“I’m particularly happy that my connection to Sally and her work is set to continue. Making ’Normal People’ has been a singular pleasure and I’m excited to be working with the same brilliant team again on ‘Conversations with Friends’.”

Sally Rooney’s novel follows 21-year-old Frances, an aspiring writer who performs spoken word with her best friend Bobbi. But when they meet journalist Melissa for an interview, the three become close.

This situation is complicated further when Frances and Melissa’s husband Nick get unexpectedly closer, forcing Frances to confront her own vulnerabilities.

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama revealed that they are “addicted to Sally Rooney’s writing”.

He said, “And so, on the back of the taut and tangled Normal People we are delighted that Sally has entrusted us, and the wonderfully talented people at Element Pictures, with her debut novel Conversations with Friends. To top it all Lenny Abrahamson has agreed to continue his association with Sally to direct.”

Ed Guiney of Element Pictures added, “The team at Element have nurtured a burning ambition to bring Conversations With Friends to the screen ever since we first read it. We could not be more excited to be working once again with Sally, Lenny, Alice and our friends at the BBC on the adaptation of this utterly exceptional and enthralling novel.”

Filming dates and casting will be announced by the BBC in due course.