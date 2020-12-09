There's plenty of drama heading to the cobbles after Christmas...

Coronation Street Christmas spoilers have now been confirmed… but what will 2021 bring to Weatherfield?

As always, Coronation Street bosses have got some huge drama lined up and it has now been revealed that legendary Roy Cropper and fan favourite Abi Franklin will be thrown together in new storyline.

The unlikely duo are set to take centre stage in a big new storyline according to Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod.

He told The Sun: “There’s a really big social realism story that’s going to draw in Roy Cropper and Abi Franklin.

“They’ll find themselves thrown together off the back of their heroics in the community story.

“It’s going to be heart-breaking and serious and hopefully start a lot of important conversations at home.”

A new storyline for the new year

It has previously been revealed that the storyline will also focus on the teenagers from Weatherfield.

Iain said: “A huge story for next year involves Asha, Nina, Aadi and Kelly.

“They will be mixed up in a hard-hitting story that will have massive ramifications for Roy and Abi.

“It’ll be one of our biggest, serious social responsibility stories next year by a margin.

“It’s incredibly sad and tragic, but a really important story.”

A time to celebrate

Roy and Abi’s protest against Ray Crosby and his plans to destroy the street will continue tonight as the soap celebrates its 60th anniversary of being on our screens.

The episode will see Weatherfield residents taking on Ray and his team, while Geoff is also set to terrorise Yasmeen once again.

Their rooftop showdown promises to be a huge turning point in their coercive control storyline – so make sure you don’t miss it!

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV- see our TV Guide for full listings.