Coronation Street launches 60th anniversary week with Yasmeen’s trial verdict TONIGHT

If there's one thing you do tonight, make sure you watch Coronation Street...

Coronation Street is celebrating a huge milestone this week as the soap marks 60 years of entertaining the nation.

To make sure the soap’s big birthday goes off with a bang, there some exciting storylines lined up for the week, with Monday, Wednesday and Friday all airing as hour-long episodes.

Will Yasmeen be found guilty tonight? (Picture: ITV)

As well as residents from the cobbles taking a stand against Ray Crosby and his bid to bulldoze the street, we will also see Adam and Carla battling to keep their secret night of passion from getting out.

The verdict is announced 

But the moment that Coronation Street fans across the country have been waiting for will be aired tonight when we finally learn the verdict of Yasmeen’s (Shelley King) attempted murder trial.

Fans will know that Yasmeen is currently in jail after attacking abusive husband Geoff (Ian Bartholomew) with a broken bottle in self defence.

Geoff sweats as Yasmeen gives evidence, but will the jury believe she attacked Geoff in self defence? (Picture: ITV)

Tonight’s hour-long episode will see the verdict revealed, but will Yasmeen be facing a future in jail?

Or could she be home in time for Christmas?

Last week saw Geoff’s ex wife Elaine arrive to give evidence at the last moment, telling the court what a vile man Geoff is.

But tonight’s episode will see some damming new evidence come to light just as the trial draws to a close.

Coronation Street spoilers: It’s judgement day for Yasmeen Nazir!

Will Geoff’s lies convince the court that he is innocent? (Picture: ITV)

Will it be evidence that works in Yasmeen’s favour?

Or could the evidence mean her nightmare is only just beginning?

Whatever the outcome of tonight’s episodes, there is still plenty more to come from Geoff later this week.

Geoff’s abuse continues 

In Wednesday evening’s episode Geoff is set to attack Alya at Speed Daal as the fall out of the trial spreads around the street.

Geoff and Alya - Coronation Street week 50

Geoff will attack Alya in Wednesday night’s episode of Coronation Street (Picture: ITV)

However, things take yet another sinister turn when Geoff then covers number 6 in lighter fluid and sets fire to the house… while he and Alya are inside.

As the pair try to escape the blaze a rooftop showdown begins, leaving both Alya and Geoff in danger.

Will either of them make it out of the drama alive?

Coronation Street will air special hour-long episodes for the 60th anniversary week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30 on ITV. 

