Coronation Street fans spot recognisable face on Question Time

Fans were shocked to see this Corrie actress in the audience

Coronation Street fans were shocked to see a familiar face in the audience of Question Time on Friday night.

As audience members grilled Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and others over their party manifestos during the Leaders Special, one person stood out of the crowd and was immediately recognised by fans.

Actress Kate Rutter – who played DS Beckett, who was investigating the Underworld roof collapse that caused the death of Rana Habeeb – was spotted by eagle-eyed viewers posing a question to Liberal Democratic leader Jo Swinson.

Kate asked the politician about poverty in the UK and if she regretted voting with the Conservatives.

Her question received a round of applause from audience members, and viewers soon enjoyed pretending that Kate was in character as they took to social media.

One viewer joked: “She wants to know if Jo Swinson was responsible for the Underworld roof sabotage they have all conveniently forgotten about.”

Another said: “From arresting Carla Connor to grilling Jo Swinson on benefits, this is one busy detective.”

A third asked: “Why was a policewoman off Coronation Street asking Jo Swindon a question?”

And a fourth added: “Isn’t she the police detective in #corrie.”

Kate hasn’t been seen on the cobbles for a while, with her last appearance opposite Gary Windass.

The actress has actually played three characters on Corrie: DS Beckett, a solicitor named Jo in 1996, whose client was Liz McDonald, with Liz asking her to help her get a divorce from criminal husband Jim, and a celebrant named Suzie who met with a dying Hayley Cropper to discuss her funeral in early 2014.

Coronation Street airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7:30pm and 8:30pm on ITV.