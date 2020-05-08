Alexandra Mardell has revealed another amazing look...

Coronation Street actress Alexandra Mardell is quickly becoming famous for her brilliant hair transformations in lockdown after dying her gorgeous curly hair various shades while she’s on a break from filming.

The actress, better known to soap fans as the cobbles’ Emma Brooker has always been a fan of a new wig or a fun fancy dress outfit, and often delights fans on social media with her new looks.

But her most recent hair transformation has definitely received the most praise after she dyed her hair in all the colours of the rainbow.

With filming for Coronation Street on hold thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, Alexandra has used her time off work to experiment with different looks, and fans have loved seeing what she will come up with next.

At the start of lockdown she showcased vibrant purple hair, which won lots of praise from fans.

The actress then swapped purple for electric blue shortly afterwards.

But this time the actress has gone all out and dyed her hair in rainbow colours – and fans are loving it.

One commented: “This hair is the best one yet! You look amazing.”

While another fan told the actress: “This is amazing, love this and love you! You’re my favourite Corrie character!”

A third messaged: “Wow, I love your hair, it looks fabulous!”

Even Emmerdale star Lisa Riley, who is better known as the legendary Mandy Dingle, is also a huge fan of Alexandra’s new look.

Lisa took to Twitter to comment on her amazing hair…

We can’t wait to see what Alexandra will come up with next!

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.