Fans stunned as Coronation Street’s Ali Neeson is unexpectedly sent to jail

Ryan has big news about Ali last night...

Coronation Street fans have been left shocked after it was revealed in last night’s episode that Ali Neeson has been sent to prison.

The doctor, who left the soap back in March, was in trouble with the police for attacking Gary Windass (Mikey North) in the street after the pair clashed over Maria Connor.

But while killer Gary is walking around the cobbles with barely a care in the world, poor Ali is now locked up behind bars.

Fans were fuming as the big reveal was made last night as Ryan Connor mentioned the news while talking to girlfriend Alya.

Following Alya’s breakdown at the hands of evil Geoff, who had pushed her to the limit with his manipulative ways, Ryan took her home to calm down.

But while the couple talked about Geoff turning his coercive behaviour towards Alya, Ryan revealed he would like nothing more than to head over to Geoff’s and let his fists do the talking.

Ryan then added that the only thing stopping him from attacking Geoff was the fact he didn’t want to end up in prison like Yasmeen and Ali.

Alya was shocked to hear about Ali being in jail and couldn’t believe that her problems had got in the way of Ryan mentioning Ali was even due in court.

Fans took to social media to share their shock at Ali being behind bars…

Fans will remember that Ali and Gary had a long-running feud over Maria, and when Gary found out about Ali and Maria’s night of passion he decided to get revenge.

Gary got Rick Neelan’s sidekick, Sharon, to spike Ali’s drink in the Rovers, leading to him collapsing and everyone believing he’d relapsed back into his addiction with prescription drugs.

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV – see our TV guide for full listings.