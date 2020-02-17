It has been announced today that James Burrows will be leaving his role as Ali Neeson...

It has been confirmed today that Coronation Street favourite James Burrows, who plays doctor Ali Neeson is leaving the soap and has already filmed his last scenes.

The surprise announcement will come as a shock to some fans who have been willing Ali to get back together with his former flame Maria Connor after they recently reignited their romance, despite the fact Maria is dating Weatherfield baddie Gary Windass.

Although the news that Ali will be departing the cobbles has been confirmed, there is little known about his exit storyline.

However, The Sun Online has revealed that actor James has already filmed his last scenes on the soap and will leave on screen next month.

A source reportedly told the website: “Ali’s been one of the most popular characters on the cobbles but the time has come for him to leave.

“He’s at war with murderer Gary Windass over ex Maria Connor, and the pair will be involved in a brutal showdown on the cobbles soon.

“Viewers will be worried that Gary will claim his third victim, but it’s not the last fans will see of Ali in Weatherfield.”

So with the door being kept open, it seems Gary won’t kill Ali if he finds out about him sleeping with Maria earlier this month.

Ali’s exit comes after Michelle Connor, played by Kym Marsh, left the cobbles at Christmas after her wedding to Robert Preston was ruined when she discovered he was having a baby with another woman.

Ali has been at the centre of some huge storylines since the character returned to the soap in 2018, most notably killing the drug dealer Ronan Truman in a bid to stop him hurting his family any more.

The drama left Ali a broken man, and he turned to drugs to block out what he had done.

Most recently Ali has been secretly hoping he can win his former flame Maria back, however this week will see her announce her engagement to Gary.

Could losing the love of his life be what leads to Ali departing the cobbles?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.