Coronation Street and Emmerdale CANCELLED as ITV pays tribute to Prince Philip

Coronation Street and Emmerdale won't air this evening as planned

Coronation Street and Emmerdale have both been cancelled from tonight’s ITV schedule following the death of Prince Philip today aged 99.

Coronation Street and Emmerdale will now air on Monday

The episodes of Coronation Street and Emmerdale, which were due to go out this evening, will now be shown on Monday, it’s thought. Peter Barlow was going to be told in Corrie he needed a liver transplant in the hour-long episode tonight – now it will be Monday.

The new look line-up will see Prince Philip: Duke of Edinburgh go out at 5pm. The local news and weather remains as originally scheduled at 6pm. It will then – also originally as billed – be followed by the ITV Evening News and National Weather at 6.30pm.

Emmerdale was originally due to go out at 7pm. However, ITV has now inserted Prince Philip, Fondly Remembered at 7.00pm. Running for two hours, the tribute show knocks Coronation Street out of the schedule.

A Touch of Frost, starring David Jason, was also due to be screened this evening. However, that has also been dropped from the schedule. Prince Philip: A Royal Life will be screened at 9pm, followed by the ITV News at Ten.

Here’s the full revised line-up schedule on ITV for Friday 9 April:

1700 Prince Philip: Duke of Edinburgh

1800 Local News and Weather

1830 ITV Evening News

1900 Prince Philip, Fondly Remembered

2100 Prince Philip: A Royal Life

2200 ITV News at Ten f/b National Weather; Local News and Weather

2315 Prince Philip: Duke of Edinburgh

See our TV guide for full listings. We also expect the BBC to make changes.