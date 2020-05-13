'I used turned up on set feeling worse for wear!' says former Coronation Street star Angela Griffin...



Angela Griffin was loved by Coronation Street fans for her portrayal of bubbly hairdresser Fiona Middleton during the ’90s, but she recently shared a naughty secret about her time on the ITV soap.

The 43-year-old stars in White Lines, a new Netflix series set amid the sex, drugs and dance music of 1990s Ibiza, and revealed that she was no stranger to a night out clubbing during her time in Manchester.

“I was still a teenager when I started working on Coronation Street in 1992,” says Angela, who has also starred in Holby City, Waterloo Road and Lewis. “But by the mid-90s I was living in the city and did my fair share of partying!”

The Northern city was famous for its dance scene during the ’80s and ’90s, with famous club The Hacienda at the centre of a burgeoning drug culture made famous by the film 24 Hour Party People.

“I used to love a night out at The Hacienda,” she explains. “I turned up to work at Coronation Street feeling a bit delicate on more than one occasion, but that was when I was 20 and I could do that.

“There’s no way I could handle it now! I had some real flashbacks when we were filming White Lines, the music transports you right back.”

Angela plays Anna Conner, a woman who leaves Manchester for Ibiza in 1996 in Netflix’s new show, only for one of her friends, popular DJ Axel Collins, to go missing.

When Axel’s body is discovered nearly 20 years later, his younger sister Zoe (Laura Haddock, The Capture) sets off on a mission to find out who killed him.

The 10-part series, which also stars Daniel Mays and Laurence Fox, was written by Money Heist creator, Alex Pina, and Angela says it’s unlike any other show she’s worked on…

“Alex is the king of plot and he’s also quite fearless in his storytelling,” she explains.

“The most bizarre things happen and you buy them all. It’s quite heightened but I don’t think he worries about keeping things grounded and real and gritty, because it’s more about keeping the story going.

“He’s just so fearless when it comes to storytelling and you get these exciting dynamic brilliant plots!”

Angela will also be appearing in the third episode of Isolation Stories, a new series of dramas filmed during lockdown produced by Jeff Pope.

She stars opposite Darren Boyd (Killing Eve) who plays a paranoid hypochondriac who books an online session with his psychiatrist, played by Angela.

White Lines arrives on Netflix Friday 15 May