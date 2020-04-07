Coronation Street announces long-term character has been RE-CAST

Aadi Alahan is about to get a new face…

Coronation Street bosses have revealed that the character of Dev Alahan’s teenage son Aadi has been re-cast.

Out goes Zennon Ditchett, who has played the schoolboy since 2009, and in his place comes Manchester actor Adam Hussain.

A spokesperson for the soap has revealed that re-cast was prompted by Ditchett’s decision last year to quit the role in order to concentrate on his A-Levels studies. Hussain’s first appearance will be on 15th April.

The announcement comes as a major new storyline for the Alahan family is set to get underway.

Next week, Aadi’s twin sister Asha (Tanisha Gorey) will be persuaded by on/off boyfriend Corey to strip for him during a FaceTime call, and will be left reeling when intimate video footage of her then ends up on the internet.

Aadi will attempt to protect his sister but finds himself powerless to stop the damage to Asha’s reputation as she struggles to deal with the consequences of her actions.

Says Hussain, whose previous credits include ITV crime drama The Bay and Amazon Prime Video series Absentia:

“I am excited to play the role of Aadi, putting my own twist on him as the character becomes involved in an important new storyline.

“I was already good friends with Tanisha Gorey before coming to the street, which helps hugely with portraying the bond of brother and sister.”

He adds: “Everyone at Coronation Street has been so welcoming, bringing me in to their family and treating me as one of their own.

“I have always associated Coronation Street with family and togetherness, which is so important at this time.

“Having already filmed the start of this story before we had to stop production, I look forward to returning as part of the amazing team who bring entertainment and joy to the screens of viewers across the nation.”

Aadi was first introduced to viewers in 2006, when mum Sunita gave birth to him and Asha at Weatherfield General.

The following March, Sunita left the cobbles with her babies, but returned three years later and reunited with Dev.

The twins later went on to lose their mother in April 2013, when Sunita was a victim of the arson attack at The Rover’s Return by ex lover Karl Munroe, who then turned off her life support machine in hospital.

Coronation Street’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic and now airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.