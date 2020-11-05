Coronation Street’s Ben Price praises ‘amazing’ co-star Jane Danson

'She carries this storyline,' says Coronation Street star Ben

Coronation Street star Ben Price, aka Nick Tilsley, has praised Jane Danson for her “amazing” performance throughout her recent heartbreaking storyline.

In the soap Leanne Battersby (Danson) and Steve (Simon Gregson) have been fighting to save their three-year-old son Oliver, who has an incurable disease.

The plot takes a new twist when Leanne and Steve head to court in a bid to stop the medics turning off Oliver’s life-support machine.

The storyline has seen many emotional scenes for the actors involved and Ben Price revealed how wonderful he thought Jane’s acting had been as devastated Leanne.

“Jane is amazing. She carries this storyline and has done so for the last six months to a year. It’s a hard storyline, and I’d be lying if I said I don’t go home at night sometimes and read the next bunch of scripts and have a little cry.

“We’re both old enough to know what comes with these types of big storylines, but we’re also lucky enough to go back to our own families where this is not our life.”

Jane has spoken about how she is proud of the storyline. She said: “We’ve all tackled this knowing that it’s a real story that happens to real families, so we owe it to them to tell it as truthfully as we can. Obviously, we’ve had the twisty soap elements mixed in, but in terms of a story about Oliver’s illness, we’re really proud of what we’ve been able to do during such strange times.”

Next week, Leanne is shattered again as the judge rules that it is in Oliver’s best interest that his life support is withdrawn. And, in another bombshell for her, Steve reveals he agrees with the judge’s verdict.

For more information on mitochondrial disease go to thelilyfoundation.org.uk

Coronation Street continues on ITV.