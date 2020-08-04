Ben Shephard STUNNED after finding he’s in Coronation Street crush plot

Ben looked shocked at the news!

Good Morning Britain presenter Ben Shephard discovered he has an unexpected role in Coronation Street.

During Tuesday’s episode of the news programme, he spoke to Coronation Street actress Patti Clare, who plays Mary Taylor.

It was revealed that Mary has a very obvious crush on the presenter, in a clip where she holds up a blanket decorated with Ben’s face.

Ben Shephard burst out laughing at the clip, after seeing his face all over Mary’s blanket.

Fellow host Kate Garraway was equally shocked at the reveal, exclaiming, “It was Ben all along!”

She added, “I feel like I need to duck out of the way and squeeze Ben and Mary together. Come on, let’s make it happen!”

Patti replied, “It does happen in Mary’s world. In Mary’s world, being embraced by Ben is her idea of heaven.”

Ben was flattered by his Corrie cameo, and couldn’t control his laughter during the segment.

He said, “I’m very flattered as well that someone as discerning as Mary would think that I could offer some kind of solace in these times of need and such uncertainty!”

Understandably, people were quick to tease Ben about Mary’s crush, with the presenter revealing his friends had already started texting him.

In fact, he told viewers that they were already planning on ordering their very own “Ben blankies” thanks to the soap.

He said, “I am getting a lot of grief from my mates. Finally I’m getting the recognition I deserve!”

Will Mary ever get to meet Ben on the cobbles? Only time will tell!

Coronation Street continues weekdays on ITV.