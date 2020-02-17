Coronation Street's Bethany has some big decisions to make...

Coronation Street favourite Bethany finds her life heading in a new direction next week… but what does this mean for her future in Weatherfield?

Soap fans have watched Bethany struggling with what her future holds recently after finding her job at the Bistro on the line thanks to slimy boss Ray Crosby.

But with her passion for writing seemingly unachievable, it has been revealed that Bethany will get a job at Underworld next week.

But unsurprisingly, the news isn’t going to go down well with Sinead’s aunt, Beth Tinker.

Beth has been left fuming as Daniel Osbourne gets closer to Bethany, convinced that he is moving on too quickly after the death of his late wife Sinead.

However, Beth and Bethany are set to start working together next week and the official ITV website for Coronation Street has hinted that not everyone is going to be happy with the new working arrangement…

“Bethany believes that Ray is blocking her attempts to get a restaurant job, so Sarah offers her a job at Underworld to help out.

“We’re sure Beth will be absolutely fine with that…” the website jokes.

But it seems Bethany might not be working at the underwear factory for long, because later next week Sarah is trying to get her daughter to broaden her horizons…

“Sarah tries to persuade Bethany not to let her feelings for Daniel stand in the way of her career. But will Bethany listen to her mum?”

With Bethany at a loss about what to do next, it seems this could be the start of an exit storyline for the character, with actress Lucy Fallon having quit her role in Coronation Street to move on to pastures new.

With Sarah’s hen do also kicking off next week, it seems Bethany and Beth’s feud could ruin her celebrations.

The ITV website has hinted that Bethany will be under fire when Beth turns up to the party… just how far will this war go?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.