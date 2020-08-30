Soap legend Beverley Callard has been going through a tough time behind closed doors...

Coronation Street star Beverley Callard has revealed she’s learning to walk again after routine keyhole hip surgery went disastrously wrong.

The actress, better known as Weatherfield’s legendary Liz McDonald, has been to hell and back after facing the terrifying prospect of being in a wheelchair.

Beverley’s year from hell

63-year-old Beverley bravely has told her devastating story to the Sunday Mirror, revealing that she thought she was going to lose everything.

The actress told the paper… “The last six months I have been through hell.

“I have never been in so much pain in my life and to what makes it worse is I believe it could have been avoided.

“The pain was like teeth grinding inside my hip. But worse than that was the mental torture or thinking, ‘Is this the end for me?'”

Liz’s absence explained…

While the actress was facing the battle of a lifetime behind closed doors, fans were left confused about where her character, Liz, had vanished to.

Beverley had already announced she would be departing the role after 30 years this year, but fans were baffled by her quiet departure.

As it turns out, Beverley hadn’t yet left at all and was instead forced to take this break from filming to recover from her ordeal.

Last month Liz’s absence from our screens was addressed when her son Steve McDonald mentioned she was over in Spain.

It has now been revealed that Beverley will postpone her departure from Coronation Street, remaining for another year before giving her character the exit that she deserves.

Since her first operation Beverley has now undergone reconstructive surgery and told the Mirror about her fight to learn to walk again with the help of daily physiotherapy and hydrotherapy.

“At one point I thought I was going to lose everything. A huge part of me thought I’d never be able to return to Coronation Street and that I wouldn’t even walk again.

“Liz is famous for mini skirts and high heels, not crutches and a mobility scooter. I thought I wouldn’t be able to do my job any more.

“It’s been absolute hell.”

